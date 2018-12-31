  • Power outage reported at local hospital, forces patients to relocate

    LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Tenn. - Patients in a Mid-South hospital have been forced to relocate after a power outage.

    The power went out between 11 a.m. and noon on Monday at the Lauderdale Community Hospital, according to a spokesperson.

    It's unknown when the power will be back on, according to the hospital.

    The hospital is no longer taking additional patients at this time.

    It's unclear what caused the outage at this time.

