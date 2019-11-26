  • Power outages cancel CBU classes

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Christian Brothers University canceled classes Tuesday due to power outages across the city.

    The power was restored about 1:45 p.m. Tuesday but the university decided to keep classes canceled.

    Evening classes and programs will still be held, according to their Facebook Page. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories