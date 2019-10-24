Power remains out for hundreds across Shelby Co.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Days after a tornado touched down, power remains out for hundreds across Shelby County late Thursday afternoon.
MLGW president J.T. Young said he's expecting "to wrap up this evening" and for power to be restored for those who originally lost it during the storm.
MLGW crews continued to work on a substation off Mt. Moriah Thursday afternoon.
MLGW said the tornado damaged the substation's infrastructure, complicating restoration efforts.
Outages and efforts to restore power come with a cost.
Young didn't have a number on how much it cost to fix that substation, but he said the estimated total for the storm in its entirety cost the utility company $2.5 to $3 million.
As this storm and the outages showed, infrastructure problems continue to persist with MLGW equipment.
Young called on a $1 billion upgrade to the infrastructure. That plan has to be voted on by city council.
If it doesn't pass?
"If we don't have the funding to make the investments we have to make, we're going to essentially have to work with what we have," said Young.
