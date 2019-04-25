  • Power restored after more than 3,000 MLGW customers went without power across the city

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Power has been restored to several neighborhoods after more than 3,000 customers were without power early Thursday morning.

    Outages were reported near South Memphis, Downtown, Mud Island, North Memphis, and Frayser.

    Exactly 3,312 customers were impacted by the outages, according to MLGW. That number was updated around 7:14 this morning.

    Here's a statement from MLGW -- 

    At this hour, troubleshooters are trying to determine the cause of a circuit outage at one of our substations in the area of Morehead and Thomas. There are apparently 3300 people affected at this time. We will have more information as well as an ETOR after further assessment. 

    This is an ongoing investigation, check back for updates.

