0 Power restored for over 1000 people in Bartlett

MEMPHIS, Tenn - A power outage near Bartlett left MLGW customers looking for ways to stay cool for majority of the day.

According to the MLGW outage map, less than 100 people are still without power.

Police service technicians worked to keep drivers safe during a power outage that kept traffic lights from working.

Several businesses on Sycamore View and Summer Avenue closed for the day.

According to MLGW, the outage left more than 1000 customers without power.

People who live in a nearby apartment complex told me their power went out around 8 o’clock this morning.

An MLGW spokesperson told FOX13 a utility pole that was struck by a vehicle caused the power outage.

Mary Hutto says this isn’t the first time the area experienced an unexpected power outage on a holiday where weather didn’t prompt it.

“We experienced it Thanksgiving Day no power all day,” Hutto said.

Hutto told me since Thanksgiving, many residents have made a habit of cooking or doing anything needed for a holiday the day before.

“Some of us cooked yesterday because we expected it. One of the elderly ladies here says she expected it that’s why she made everything yesterday,” Hutto said.



