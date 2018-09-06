0 Pregnant teen found safe in Tennessee; TBI still searching for man who abducted her

PORTLAND, Tenn. - UPDATE (10:10 PM) The Amber Alert has been canceled after the 16-year-old girl was found unharmed in Tennessee.

According to the TBI, Destiny Aldridge – who is eight months pregnant – was recovered unharmed in Portland.

Investigators are still searching for Ronnie Wilmoth, 21, who police say abducted the girl.

ORIGINAL STORY:

An Amber Alert was issued for the state of Tennessee, as investigators are searching for a teen girl who is pregnant, police said.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Destiny Aldridge, 16, went missing Wednesday near Nashville.

According to TBI, Aldridge is eight months pregnant.

AMBER ALERT: We need your help in finding this 16-year old girl. Last seen in Portland, TN. Destiny was abducted by 21-y/o Ronnie Wilmoth. Believed to be in white Kia Optima, TN tag #9L08H0. Destiny is 8 mo pregnant. 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/p3W67YBisC — TBI (@TBInvestigation) September 6, 2018

The amber alert was issued on behalf of the Portland Police Department, which is located north of Nashville near the border of Kentucky.

Investigators said Aldridge is 5 feet tall and 100 pounds, with blonde hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen at her home in Portland Wednesday wearing gray pants, a black short sleeve shirt and black Nike sandals.

Police said Aldridge was abducted by Ronnie Wilmoth, 21, who was described as 6 feet tall, 195 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Wilmoth was wearing jeans, a pink shirt and red cap, according to the TBI.

Police said Aldridge was taken by Wilmoth by force.

They are believed to be traveling in a white Kia Optima with Tennessee tag #9L08H0.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Aldridge or Wilmoth, call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Portland Police Department at 615-325-3434.

