Pregnant woman, 2 men in critical condition after shooting near Memphis park

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are investigating after three people were shot near a Memphis park. 

    FOX13's Tony Atkins reported the shooting took place outside the Hillview Apartments.

    MPD said the shooting happened Tuesday around 9 p.m. in the 2100 block of East Alcy Road. 

    According to police, the incident happened near Alcy Samuels Park. 

    Two men were transported via ambulance to Regional One in critical condition. One of those men was shot in the stomach, according to a witness.  

    A woman was taken by a private vehicle to Methodist South and is also listed in critical condition. 

    A man who claims to be a brother of two of the victims told FOX13 that woman is pregnant, and she was shot in the leg. 

    Police did not release any information regarding a suspect. 

