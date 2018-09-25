0 Pregnant woman and boyfriend shot at with rifle after road rage incident on I-40, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis woman, who was 8 months pregnant, and her boyfriend were shot at with a rifle on I-40.

MPD responded to a shots fired call in the 1500 block of Warford near I-40 in the Douglas neighborhood.

The man told police they were traveling westbound on I-40 when a gold Lexus pulled over into their lane and hit his front bumper.

The gold Lexus continued for a half mile before pulling over.

Once the vehicle stopped an unknown man got out of the car and approach the victims' vehicle.

Police say the victim then asked the man for his license and insurance, but he then got back in the car and pulled off.

The victims then followed the gold Lexus until he exited the highway. The gold Lexus eventually pulled over near Warford and Mt. Olive, at that time they wrote down the tags TN J0898X. Then they drove past him on to a side street.

Afterwards, the victim's pulled up to a stop sign. Then the suspect pulled up across from them, got out of the car with a black rifle and fired several shots, according to investigators.

Each shot hit the vehicle, one shot stuck the windshield where the pregnant woman was sitting, according to MPD.

The victim's then immediately drove off and called police.

Once MPD rand the tags on the suspect license plate, investigators determined Laterrell Cline was responsible. Cine was also identified in a photo lineup.

Cline is now facing three counts of criminal attempt-first degree murder and one count employing a firearm during commission to commit dangerous felony.

