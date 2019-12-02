  • Pregnant woman killed, 2 injured, in West Tennessee shooting, police say

    BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. - Four people were shot late Sunday night in Brownsville, TN, according to police. 

    One woman that was eight months pregnant was pronounced dead at the scene along with her unborn baby. 

    The pregnant woman's eight-year-old daughter was critically injured and has suffered paralysis. 

    Police said another adult member of the family suffered non-life threatening injuries.

    The shooting occurred in the 1000 block of Tammbell Street around 9 p.m. Sunday night. 

    Brownsville police and agents with TBI are asking the public's help in identifying the suspect. 

    Surveillance video near the scene captured the suspect.

    He is described as a black male, 5'3" to 6 ft tall and around 200 to 220 lbs, according to police. 

    Anyone with information that could help in this investigation should call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

