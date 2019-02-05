Pregnant woman pistol whipped, abducted by boyfriend in Mississippi, deputies say

A Mississippi man is behind bars after investigators say he pistol whipped and abducted his estranged pregnant girlfriend.
Officers said Zachary Miller broke into her home in northwest Panola County, Mississippi.
The victim’s family member told deputies Miller dropped her off at Methodist Hospital in Olive Branch.
He then fled to the Jonesboro, Arkansas area where he has family. Investigators said he was eventually arrested by Arkansas State Police.
The Panola County Sherriff’s Office is extraditing him on burglary and kidnapping charges.
Miller was also on probation and has an active warrant for making meth.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 4 people injured, some trapped after large crash in Memphis
- Local mother killed in Mississippi crash
- Man became angry over plate of food at Super Bowl party before killing stepbrother, wife says
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}