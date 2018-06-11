Pregnant woman punched during fight at Memphis night club, police said

FOX13 has what led to the arrests, LIVE on Good Morning Memphis.
An all-out brawl outside of a downtown Memphis nightclub landed two people behind bars.
Court records said it started when Eddie Brooks was being kicked out of the Purple Haze club.
Latasha Brooks than jumped into the fight and bit a man in the bicep and the forearm, police said.
Police were called to break up the fight which spilled into the streets. The report also detailed that at some point a pregnant woman sitting at the bar was punched in the stomach when the fight first broke out.
Both suspects were charged with aggravated assault. They are due in court on Monday at 9 a.m.
