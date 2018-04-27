Pregnant woman shot 3 times after suspect breaks into apartment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A pregnant woman was shot three times during a home invasion in Hickory Hill.
Police were called to the Legacy Apartments around 6 a.m. on Thursday. Someone was banging on doors, and a citizen directed officers to an apartment that was open.
Officers walked inside and found blood on the living room wall, on the bed and on a pillow, according to a police narrative. Three shell casings were also found on the floor near the bed, and a projectile was in the blinds.
Police then received a 911 call about a shooting.
A woman said she was at home in the Legacy Apartments when a female suspect kicked open the door, walked into the bedroom, and shot her. She said the suspect then took her cellphone, walked out of the apartment, and drove away in a white four-door Mercedes.
The victim told police she started knocking on doors and screaming for help, but nobody answered, according to the police report. She ran a mile to a friend's apartment in the 3100 block of Ridgeway, which is where she called 911.
The victim was taken to Regional One and is in stable condition, according to police. She is 18 weeks pregnant.
No arrests have been made in the case.
