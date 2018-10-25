0 Pregnant woman shot 3 times while sleeping in Memphis apartment gives birth, shares haunting story

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman who was shot while she was pregnant is speaking out three weeks after giving birth to a healthy baby boy.

Alexes Jackson named her son Keen and said it’s a miracle he’s alive.

“One bullet went through my breast, but it didn’t hit no arteries,” she said. “It didn’t hit him, that’s where she aimed at was my stomach.”

Jackson was shot in her back, wrist, and stomach.

The victim told police she started knocking on doors and screaming for help, but nobody answered.

Jackson was 18 weeks pregnant at the time of the shooting.

Officers originally walked inside Jackson's apartment at the Legacy at the Parkway and found blood on the living room wall, on the bed and on a pillow.

“Being that I have him too, I just look at him and see that I have gotten through it, there was an angel watching over me,” Jackson said.

Myiesha Applon is in jail for attempted murder and aggravated burglary charges.

Police said Applon broke into Jackson’s apartment while she was sleeping. They said she took her cellphone, shot her, and left in a white Mercedes vehicle.

Three shell casings were also found on the floor near the bed, and a projectile was in the blinds.

Jackson said she still does not know why she was shot.

“I still dream about it, think about it, everyday all day,” she said.

She was supposed to testify on Oct. 5, but said Keen was born on that day at 9 a.m.

That’s the exact time she was supposed to be inside the courtroom.

