Preliminary EF-1 Tornado hits Poinsett County, NWS says

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. - The National Weather Service is reporting that a preliminary EF-1 tornado hit Tyronza, Arkansas.
FOX13 is working to learn if they believe other tornadoes may have touched down in the area.
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.
