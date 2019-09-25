0 Preliminary hearing for Curtis Watson rescheduled after defense files new motion

In August, escaped inmate, Curtis Watson, killed a prison administrator which led to a 5-day manhunt.

Now, an update on the Watson case. FOX13 was in the courtroom for a hearing that happened Wednesday afternoon at 2:00.

>>After 5-day search, Curtis Watson captured by authorities Sunday morning

The hearing was extremely brief today. About three minutes, to be exact.

The preliminary hearing was originally scheduled for Wednesday, but the defense has filed a new motion for a forensic evaluation of Watson.

Wednesday, Watson’s attorneys chose not to speak with the media.

Their next move is determining whether Watson is competent to stand trial, and if he was sane when he allegedly committed several crimes in August.

Those alleged crimes are escaping custody, first-degree murder, especially aggravated burglary, and aggravated sexual battery.

>>Administrator strangled to death inside home by escaped inmate in West Tennessee, officials say

Lauderdale County District Attorney Mark Davidson told FOX13 he expects that Watson is competent and was sane, but a lot of what comes next depends on those results.

“If for some reason they found some issue with competence or sanity, we would discuss internally if we want to do another evaluation,” Davidson said.

Wednesday, Watson’s attorneys suggested October 4 and October 17 as possible dates for Watson’s mental evaluation.

Because Watson is at a maximum-security institution, his is one that officials predict will be a little more complicated than others.

“Typically, it’s done in person. People are incarcerated more locally. This is kind of unusual in the sense that he’s in TDOC custody in Nashville, so as you heard that’s a bit of a complication,” Davidson said.

Because of the nature of the forensic evaluation, attorneys told the judge they weren’t sure if the results would be complete on the next hearing date.

Rather than jumping into the preliminary hearing next, they proposed another status hearing for November.

“The facts are obviously extremely serious, as serious as it can get, so it’s an important case to us, to the family, and well put all our resources in it to see that it's handled right and justice is served.”

The DA told us regardless of the fact that the preliminary hearing has been pushed back, the grand jury is still scheduled to convene here in October.

