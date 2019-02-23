Preparing for severe weather: What to include in home 'disaster kit'

As the rain continues to move in across the Mid-South, emergency management officials want to remind you have a disaster kit at home.
A basic emergency supply kit could include the following FEMA recommended items:
- Water - one gallon of water per person per day for at least three days, for drinking and sanitation
- Food - at least a three-day supply of non-perishable food
- Battery-powered or hand crank radio and a NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert
- Flashlight
- First aid kit
- Extra batteries
- Whistle to signal for help
- Dust mask to help filter contaminated air and plastic sheeting and duct tape to shelter-in-place
- Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties for personal sanitation
- Manual can opener for food
- Local maps
- Cell phone with chargers and a backup battery
FOX13 talked with customers at Stewart Brothers Hardware Company and throughout the store, most people were picking up things like batteries and flashlights.
“You have this type of light that you can mount to the wall, you can stick or screw it on and it has rechargeable batteries,” said David Ridgley, store manager.
Since flash flooding is a concern for parts of the Mid-South, it’s always good to have a copies of important family documents in waterproof containers or Ziploc bags.
