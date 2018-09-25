  • President Donald Trump plans rally in the Mid-South

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. - President Donald Trump is gearing up for a rally in the Mid-South.

    The free event is being held in Southaven, Mississippi.

    According to donaldjtrump.com, the President will be in town October 2 at the Landers Center on Venture Dr.

    The rally is set to begin at 7 p.m.

