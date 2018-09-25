President Donald Trump plans rally in the Mid-South

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. - President Donald Trump is gearing up for a rally in the Mid-South.
The free event is being held in Southaven, Mississippi.
According to donaldjtrump.com, the President will be in town October 2 at the Landers Center on Venture Dr.
The rally is set to begin at 7 p.m.
For more information and details on registering for the event, click here.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Suspect hid fake $100 bills in his butt cheeks, police say
- 1 dead, 4 others injured during shooting at South Memphis apartment complex
- Day 1 of trial in Jessica Chambers murder case underway
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}