0 President Donald Trump rally in Southaven: What you can expect

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. - There have been mixed reactions about President Trump coming to town.

He’s scheduled to hold a rally at the Landers Center at 7 p.m. Tuesday in support of Cindy Hyde Smith who’s running for U.S. Senate.

FOX13 spoke with people who have mixed reactions about his visit.

We also found out how the city is preparing.

A spokesperson with the Landers Center said their phones have been ringing off the hook since it was announced that Trump is coming to town.

Some are looking forward to the president’s visit, others said it’s sending the wrong message.

More than 10,000 people could pack The Landers Center in Southaven when President Trump comes to town Tuesday. His expected visit doesn’t come as excitement to everyone.

“Not no fan of him,” said Antionette Jones.

Secret Service and Law enforcement are handling security. The Southaven Police Department is asking everyone who is not planning to attend the event to avoid the area.

Drivers can expect major delays, especially in the Church Road area or anywhere around the Landers Center. Fernando Martinez said traffic won’t stop him from supporting Trump.

“I’m very happy that he’s coming and I’m sure that he’s positive for all of us in here, what can I say, I’m his supporter from day one,” he said.

The Landers Center is preparing for lines to start forming as early as 8 a.m. Tuesday. Some Mississippians said they’re worried that Trump will said something offensive that could spark a lot of controversy.

“To be in office, I think things like that shouldn’t be said and it’s a shame to be a president to say harsh words like that,” said Shawn Wade.

Others said they’re confident the president will have a positive message.

“I just try to give him a chance,” said Martinez.

The Southaven Police Department said local law enforcement will likely have more meetings with Secret Service some time Tuesday.

Doors open at 3:30 p.m.

For more information and details on registering for the event, click here.

Trump will be the second sitting president to visit the Landers Center. Back in the early 2000s, George W. Bush visited the venue..

During that visit a woman skirted security, slamming her car into the building.

