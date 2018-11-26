President Donald Trump is coming to the Mid-South.
The President is heading to Mississippi for two rallies to try to keep a Senate seat in Republican hands.
Watch a live stream of the rally below: The rally is scheduled to begin at 4:15 p.m.
Trump will be campaigning Monday for GOP Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, who is in a runoff Tuesday against Democrat Mike Espy.
In 1987, Epsy was the first African-American elected to Congress since Reconstruction and was later named the first black agriculture secretary by President Bill Clinton.
The campaign trail has not been without controversy. Earlier in November, Hyde-Smith was seen in a video standing with a supporter and said, “if he invited me to a public hanging, I’d be in the front row."
The remarks made headlines and thrust the run-off election into a national spotlight.
RELATED: GOP Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith jokes about attending ‘public hanging’ before run-off against black Dem
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Masked men shoot and robbed woman at local apartment complex
- Sunday morning house fire leaves man dead in Frayser
- Shooting at Oak Court Mall stemmed from a glance at 'attractive woman,' police report says
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
After the rally in Tupelo, he is expected that night at a rally in Biloxi.
Trump returned Sunday evening from Florida, where he spent the Thanksgiving holiday at his Mar-a-Lago club. He visited his nearby golf course all five days he spent in Florida, and he took time to talk to troops stationed abroad on Thanksgiving Day, the Associated Press reported.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}