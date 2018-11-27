0 President Trump holds rallies in Mid-South for GOP Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith

President Donald Trump made two last minute campaign stops in Mississippi Monday to rally support for Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith who’s in a tight runoff race against Democrat Mike Espy.

During his rally, Trump spoke to voters for more than 30 minutes in the freezing cold where he reminded them how important their vote is on Election Day.

The outcome of Tuesday’s elections will determine whether Republicans will gain another seat for their slim majority in the U.S. Senate.

“Your vote on Tuesday will decide whether we build on our extraordinary achievements or whether we empower the radical Democrats who obstruct our progress, reverse our gains and return to the failures of the past,” said Trump.

Hyde-Smith and Espy were separated by one percentage point after the Nov. 6 election.

Trump said a vote for Hyde-Smith will help Republicans to preserve their conservative values.

“Mike Espy would rather protect illegal aliens than the people that live in Mississippi and Mississippi workers it just can’t work that way, we all want to be nice and have a big heart, but it doesn’t work,” he said.

Hyde-Smith was appointed to this seat in the spring after the retirement of long-time conservative Thad Cochran.

She said she’s grateful for the president’s endorsement and now she’s hoping for the people’s endorsement.

“It’s about you the people of Mississippi and what you believe it in, lower taxes, less government,” said Hyde-Smith.

In 1987, Espy was the first African-American elected to Congress since Reconstruction and was later named the first black agriculture secretary by President Bill Clinton.

The campaign trail has not been without controversy. Earlier in November, Hyde-Smith was seen in a video standing with a supporter and said, “if he invited me to a public hanging, I’d be in the front row."

The remarks made headlines and thrust the run-off election into a national spotlight.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

