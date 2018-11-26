0 President Trump holds rally in Mid-South for GOP Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith

President Donald Trump just held a rally in the Mid-South.

The President headed to Mississippi for two rallies to try to keep a Senate seat in Republican hands.

For live tweets throughout the events from Tupelo and Biloxi, follow along at the bottom of the story.

Trump will be campaigning Monday for GOP Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, who is in a runoff Tuesday against Democrat Mike Espy.

In 1987, Epsy was the first African-American elected to Congress since Reconstruction and was later named the first black agriculture secretary by President Bill Clinton.

The campaign trail has not been without controversy. Earlier in November, Hyde-Smith was seen in a video standing with a supporter and said, “if he invited me to a public hanging, I’d be in the front row."

The remarks made headlines and thrust the run-off election into a national spotlight.

After the rally in Tupelo, he is expected that night at a rally in Biloxi.

Trump returned Sunday evening from Florida, where he spent the Thanksgiving holiday at his Mar-a-Lago club. He visited his nearby golf course all five days he spent in Florida, and he took time to talk to troops stationed abroad on Thanksgiving Day, the Associated Press reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Democratic Party said they’re rallying support from the entire political spectrum - Democrats, Republicans, independents, moderates @FOX13Memphis — Kirstin Garriss (@ReporterGarriss) November 26, 2018

This is the backdrop for President Trump’s rally. It’s a brisk 41 degrees right now and it’ll be a high of 45 today. Safe to say, we’ll be bundled up when POTUS arrives this afternoon @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/UEJifIc4em — Kirstin Garriss (@ReporterGarriss) November 26, 2018

