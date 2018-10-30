0 President Trump plans to end birthright citizenship, right to be granted citizenship if born in US

Tuesday morning President Trump announced his intention to unilaterally end birthright citizenship, or the right for a person to be granted US citizenship if born in the United States.

However, according to the experts we spoke with, the President doesn’t have the ability to strip constitutionally protected rights that way.

A major move like that would require an amendment to the constitution, which isn’t as simple as the stroke of a pen.

“You’d have to amend the constitution,” explained University of Memphis constitutional law professor, Stephen Mulroy.

“So you’d have to get 2/3 of the House/Senate to propose an amendment, then you’d have to have 3/4 of state legislatures in the United States to ratify that. That, of course, takes years and it certainly can’t be done by executive order by the President.”

I asked Mulroy if the President has the support to pull something like that off.

“There’s just no way,” he answered. “It’s farcical to think he could get a 2/3 vote in the house and the senate. To do that.”

“It concerns me that we either have a president that doesn’t understand the constitution, or it concerns me that he thinks the people, we the people, don’t understand how the constitution works,” said Mauricio Calvo.

We caught up with him, the Executive Director of Latino Memphis, while he was voting for the second time as a US citizen.

“It’s another divisive tactic right before the election,” he went on to say. “So, he’s pretty much telling his base, ‘we are going to go after this issue’, and again, either he knows this is not doable, or he just thinks people are ignorant and he can get away with this. Absolutely he cannot.”

Both men also agree that divisive language about immigrants, such as using “invaders” to refer to the migrant caravan making its way to the US border to seek legal asylum promulgates hate-filled attacks.

Threatening to end birthright citizenship, they say, has the same effect.

“This type of rhetoric doesn’t help anybody,” Calvo told us. “It’s a shame that we have a president that continues to divide us as a country, and nothing is coming out of the White House that brings people together.”

We asked students on the UM campus what they thought of the proposal.

“I don’t think it’s such a good idea. I don’t really think it’s very fair. I can’t really speak to that being possible,” answered Samuel Bain.

“I feel like that’s not the right thing to do honestly because if you’re born here, you should automatically be a citizen,” echoed Khylee Dowell.

Since the President made this announcement, House Speaker Paul Ryan, said in an interview that Trump doesn’t have the authority to end birthright citizenship.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham tweeted that he plans to introduce legislation along the same lines as the executive order proposed by the President.

