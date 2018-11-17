JACKSON, Miss. - President Donald Trump is planning a trip to Mississippi for the upcoming runoff election.
Officials say Trump is coming in favor of Cindy Hyde-Smith.
RELATED: GOP Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith jokes about attending 'public hanging' before run-off against black Dem
The campaign will host two rallies with the President. The first will be In Tupelo, the second in Biloxi, Mississippi.
Both rallies will be November 26.
“I’m very excited that President Donald J. Trump is coming back to Mississippi to support our campaign with two great events now being planned here on Monday November 26,” Sen. Hyde-Smith said.
November 2, Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith was recorded making a joke about attending a "public hanging" at a campaign appearance.
African-American Democrat Mike Epsy, who is running against Hyde-Smith in the election for senator, issued a statement calling her comments “reprehensible.”
"They have no place in our political discourse, in Mississippi, or our country. We need leaders, not dividers, and her words show that she lacks the understanding and judgment to represent the people of our state," he said.
The runoff election for Epsy and Hyde-Smith will be November 27.
For tickets to the event supporting Cindy Hyde-Smith and President Trump, click here.
