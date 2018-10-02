President Trump rally: Details on closures and how to avoid traffic

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. - Traffic will be a major headache on I-55 this evening. You'll need to take an alternate route if you normally travel in this area.
The interstate will be completely closed starting at the I-55 exit north of Hernando to the 240 exit in Memphis.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's office sent a traffic alert saying, "I-55 from Pleasant Hill Rd. to I-240 will be shut down soon... please avoid I-55 and the area near the Landers Center."
Both north and southbound lanes will be shut down in the area.
This area will be shut down at 4:45 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. this evening.
Stay with FOX13 on-air and online for updates on President Donald Trumps visit to Southaven, Mississippi.
