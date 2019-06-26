0 President Trump's ongoing trade war creates concern for Mid-South farmers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - President Trump will be in Japan tomorrow for the G20 Summit. There, he is expected to have sideline conversations with leaders from both North Korea and China.

It's the latter that has farmers across the country paying close attention to international affairs. The ongoing trade war with China has many of them in an impossible position.

Many Midsouth farmers currently have crops in the ground and no idea if they’ll be able to sell them come harvest. Their crops are going in the ground late, due to recent rain, but they’re better off than farmers along rivers, where flooding has also destroyed crops.

No matter where you are, farmers across the U.S. are waiting on bated breath as trade talks take place this weekend.

“We would like it settled today. We really would. Because we depend on those exports. We may not get some of those bushels or bales of cotton back,” Willie German, owner of German Farms said.

German has been farming in Fayette County for more than 40 years. He's one of the thousands of farmers who said he is taking a hit as President Trump’s trade war with China looms on.

“I do understand that he has to make a deal that is good for everybody. I’d say 90 percent of the farmers know, even though they’re hurting, and don’t know how much longer they can survive, they do know the importance of a far and balanced trading field,” German said.

When German isn’t battling the weather, he’s faced with below average returns.

According to German, just about two years ago he was getting $10 per-bean. That's $40,000 for 40 bushels in just one field. That same field today is worth about $28,000--a $12,000 difference per field.

He tells me many farmers are having to sell their crops for less than they paid. That means taking out loans. But that can’t last forever.

German has employees to pay, banks to pay back, and regular maintenance on his farm, but the impact, he tells me, is felt far beyond that.

“Rural communities depend on how good the farmer does. Because a farmer isn’t going to sit on his money, if he does make money," German said.

"He’s going to reinvest in newer equipment, better technology, better seeds, with better commodities we’re going to try to produce as many bushels as we can, and we are going to spend money to do that.”

Instead, German and other farmers are having to rely on government subsidies. Putting a strain on the businesses that rely on those farmers.

German voted for Trump in 2016. Despite what he’s been through, German told FOX13 he plans to vote for him again, saying he appreciates how much attention Trump has given the plight of the American farmer, and his efforts to curb the trade imbalance.

He said he’s hopeful the two leaders will be able to make some sort of deal at the G20 Summit. In the meantime, he’ll be planting crops, unsure if he will have a buyer.

