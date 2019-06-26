0 President Trump's ongoing trade war with China creates concerns for U.S. farmers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - President Trump will be in Japan tomorrow for the G20 Summit.

here, he is expected to have sideline conversations with leaders from both North Korea and China….The latter has farmers across the country paying close attention to international affairs.

The ongoing trade war with China has many of them in an impossible position.

FOX13 spent the day with a farmer in the Mid-South who said he is hurting—forced to accept government help—and he’s not even the worst-off.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Many Mid-South farmers currently have crops in the ground and no idea if they’ll be able to sell them come harvest.

But, they are better off than farmers along rivers, where flooding has also destroyed crops.

No matter where you are, farmers across the U.S. are waiting on bated breath as trade talks take place this weekend.

“We would like it settled today. We really would. Because we depend on those exports. We may not get some of those bushels or bales of cotton back,” Willie German, owner of German Farms said.

German has been farming in Fayette County for more than 40 years.

He is one of the thousands of farmers who said he is taking a hit as President Trump’s trade war with China looms on.

“I do understand that he has to make a deal that is good for everybody. I’d say 90 percent of the farmers know, even though they’re hurting, and don’t know how much longer they can survive, they do know the importance of a far and balanced trading field,” German said.

When he isn’t battling the weather, he’s faced with below average returns.

This year, a soybean field is worth around $28,000.

“A few years ago, maybe just two years ago, we were getting $10 a bean. That’s $40,000 for 40 bushels, so just in this one field, the difference between $40,000 and $28,000,” German said.

He has employees to pay, banks to pay back and regular maintenance on his farm, but the impact is felt far beyond that.

“Rural communities depend on how good the farmer does. Because a farmer isn’t going to sit on his money, if he does make money,” German said.

“He’s going to reinvest in newer equipment, better technology, better seeds, with better commodities, we’re going to try to produce as many bushels as we can, and we are going to spend money to do that.”

Instead, German and other farmers are having to rely on government subsidies.

Putting a strain on the businesses that rely on farmers.

German told FOX13 he voted for Trump and will vote for him again in the upcoming election.

He said he is hopeful the two leaders will be able to make some sort of deal at the G20 Summit.

In the meantime, he will be planting crops, unsure if he will have a buyer.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.