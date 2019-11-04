President Trump's tax returns to be turned over to state criminal investigators

The ruling by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals came Monday. It is certain to be further appealed.
The decision upholds a lower-court ruling rejecting Trump's lawsuit seeking to block his accountant from letting a grand jury see his tax records from 2011.
Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. sought the records in a broader probe that includes payments made to buy the silence of two women who claim they had affairs with the president before the 2016 presidential election.
Trump's lawyer told the three-judge appeals panel this month that Trump is immune from state criminal law even if he shoots someone because he's president.
