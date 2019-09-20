0 Press conference being held on missing Cordova mother

CORDOVA, Tenn. - The Shelby County Sheriff's Department is holding a press conference on the disappearance of a missing Cordova woman.

SCSO said it is scheduled to take place at 1:30 p.m.

Taquila Hayes has been missing for the last three months. Since then, SCSO has been pouring over the home she lived in combing for clues and asking the public for help.

FOX13 is working with law enforcement sources to learn any new information before the event.

The press conference will be live-streamed below.

Background information

The Shelby County Sheriff's Office has returned to the area near the home of a missing Cordova woman. Deputies are still searching for clues concerning Taquila Hayes' whereabouts.

Hayes, 41, has been missing for three months.

FOX13 reported in August that family said she was dead, however, investigators told FOX13 they did not tell Hayes' mother her daughter was dead.

Deputies spent several hours Tuesday searching for the 41-year-old nurse who was reported missing in August.

Crews had three search dogs looking for clues on Dexter Road near Houston Levee. That area was shut down with deputies searched the area.

Deputies took to social media to say more than 60 members of the sheriff’s office are conducting a ground search of the area looking for clues in her disappearance.

We flew DRONE13 over the grassy area where deputies spent six hours searching for clues.

Although investigators say a tip is not what led them here, they are hoping the public can help lead crews in the right direction.

Last month investigators brought in the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to search Hayes’ home but no word on what they recovered.

John Sanders drives in the area daily, he said, "If she’s been missing since August I hope and pray that somebody finds her or at least brings something to closure to let the family know what happened."

A missing poster sign is still posted in Hayes’ neighborhood. We went to Hayes’ home on Starcross Avenue Tuesday and several times last month to attempt to talk with her husband, but he was not there.

We spoke with Hayes’ family in August after they told FOX13 loved ones knew something wasn’t right when Hayes didn’t show up for her 11-year-old son’s birthday or her nephew’s graduation.

The family hasn’t heard from her since May.

Family members told FOX13, "I honestly think she is not alive. I think that she wouldn’t let us go yo this extreme." The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is still treating this as a missing person case.

At this point, no arrests have been made in connection with her disappearance or death

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Tequila Hayes, the missing Cordova mother, is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH or detectives at 901-222-5600.

