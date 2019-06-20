Prices suddenly drop to just over $1 at 2 Memphis gas stations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Drivers in Memphis are pleasantly surprised, but confused, as to why the price for regular unleaded gasoline dropped by more than a dollar in just hours at two local gas stations.
Two gas stations at the corner of Shelby Drive and Kirby Parkway – an Exxon and a Pump N’ Munch – are currently showing unleaded gas prices around $1.00, which is less than half of what average gas prices have been in the Mid-South.
Drivers who witnessed the massive drop in prices at these stations told FOX13 people were lining up after seeing the incredibly low prices.
It is unclear why the decrease in price happened to both of these gas stations, or if those prices are legitimate.
FOX13 has reached out to officials for more information.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
