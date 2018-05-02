Primary election results: Shelby County commissioners

The party nominees for Shelby County commissioners have been decided.
County primary elections were held throughout Tennessee today.
In District 1, Amber Mills won the Republican nomination. Democratic candidate J. Racquel Collins ran unopposed.
In District 2, both David C. Bradford (R) and Tom Carpenter (D) ran unopposed.
CLICK HERE TO SEE ALL SHELBY COUNTY ELETION RESULTS
In District 3, Mike Wright won the Republican nomination. Democratic candidate Monica Timmerman ran unopposed.
In District 5, Richard E. Morton won the Republican nomination. Democratic candidate Michael Whaley won the Democratic nomination.
In District 7, Samuel D Goff won the Republican nomination unopposed. Democratic candidate, Tami Sawyer won the Democratic nomination. If you remember, Sawyer was the lady who started the #TakeEmDown901 in regards to the Confederate statues in the City of Memphis.
RELATED: Confederate statues taken down in Memphis parks
In District 9, Sharon Webb won the Republican nomination unopposed. Edmund Ford, Jr., won the Democratic nomination.
In District 13, Brandon Morrison won the Republican nomination. George C. Monger won the Democratic nomination.
County general elections will be held on August 2. The same day, primaries will be decided at the federal and state level.
Federal and state general election day is November 6.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}