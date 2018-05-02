  • Primary election results: Shelby County mayor

    The party nominees for Shelby County mayor have been decided.

    County primary elections were held throughout Tennessee today.

    Lee Harris won the Democratic nomination over Sidney Chism.

    David Lenoir won the Republican nomination over Terry Roland and Joy Touliatos.

    County general elections will be held on August 2. The same day, primaries will be decided at the federal and state level.

    Federal and state general election day is November 6.
     

