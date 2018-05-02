  • Primary election results: Shelby County sheriff

    Updated:

    The party nominees for Shelby County sheriff have been decided.

    County primary elections were held throughout Tennessee today.

    Floyd Bonner won the Democratic nomination over Bennie Cobb.

    Dale Lane won the Republican nomination unopposed. 

    CLICK HERE TO SEE ALL SHELBY COUNTY ELETION RESULTS

    County general elections will be held on August 2. The same day, primaries will be decided at the federal and state level.

    Federal and state general election day is November 6.

