Principal used ladder to peep into teen's bedroom, police report says

In a candid interview with FOX13, the former Principal at Houston High School revealed details of his personal life following his sudden resignation earlier this week.

Kyle Cherry said his handwritten resignation letter sat in a drawer at his two-story Germantown home for weeks, before he finally submitted it to the District Monday.

Rumors and speculation about the reason for his retirement have swirled around the suburban community, after Cherry's personnel file and a police report from last summer became public.

Cherry's personnel file with Germantown Municipal School District revealed that he was reprimanded in 2017, "based on inappropriate actions toward a staff member."

"Based on your own admission, you showed a clear lack of judgment," Jason Manuel, Superintendent for GMSD, wrote in the letter reprimanding Cherry. "My belief is that this type of action on your end is a one-time lapse in judgement."

A police report reveals more information about the "inappropriate action" described in Manuel's letter.

Neighbors on the 900 block of Farmoor Road reported a "peeping tom" who trespassed on the property. The homeowner is a staff member at Houston High School, Amelia Cochran.

According to the police report, Cochran's husband and daughter heard "what sounded like someone was rummaging through stuff downstairs, as well as the front door was cracked open, and the bag gate was swung open."

Police found a cold beer can, men's sandals, and a 6ft ladder next to a window at the home, and Cochran's daughter said the man she saw "looked like Kyle Cherry."

According to the report, Cochran tried to keep her daughter from saying the principal's name.

"She seemed very agitated and would tell her not to say that name," police said in the report. "She stated that was her boss and she did not seem to want to say much about him at all," police said in the report.

The Houston High School employee told police Cherry had been to her house before for parties.

"Slowly, she began to say more about him, and how they are very, very close friends," the police report says. "More than friends, but not sexually."

When asked if the two were having an affair, Cherry told FOX13 he was not involved in a relationship with the employee. He said GMSD investigated the principal's relationship with the employee after the incident, and determined it was not inappropriate.

