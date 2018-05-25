  • 'Private parts' and inappropriate language written on Memphis home

    By: Courtney Mickens

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police responded to a vandalism/misdemeanor call in the 1300 block of Carr near Central Gardens.

    The victim told police that someone drew a man's 'private area' and wrote an inappropriate comment on the side of the house.

    Police said the homeowner discovered the graffiti Sunday afternoon. She also discovered vandalism on her retaining wall.

    She tried to remove the vandalism, but wasn't successful.

    Officers said the woman wanted to put the graffiti on record so the police will know about it. Phelps Security told the woman similar incidents recently occurred in Central Gardens.

    Photos were taken of the scene by the victim and reporting officer.

