'Private parts' and inappropriate language written on Memphis home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police responded to a vandalism/misdemeanor call in the 1300 block of Carr near Central Gardens.
The victim told police that someone drew a man's 'private area' and wrote an inappropriate comment on the side of the house.
Trending stories:
- Morgan Freeman accused of inappropriate behavior: report
- Woman taken to police station after being shot in car
- Here's why you might see way more snakes than usual in the Mid-South
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
Police said the homeowner discovered the graffiti Sunday afternoon. She also discovered vandalism on her retaining wall.
She tried to remove the vandalism, but wasn't successful.
Officers said the woman wanted to put the graffiti on record so the police will know about it. Phelps Security told the woman similar incidents recently occurred in Central Gardens.
Photos were taken of the scene by the victim and reporting officer.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}