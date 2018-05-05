  • Pro Football is making a comeback in Memphis for 2019

    By: Courtney Mickens

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Professional football is making a comeback in the Bluff City!

    Memphis, Tennessee has been added to the list of teams for the Alliance of American Football.

    Hines Ward, Players Relations Executive for the AAF made the announcement Friday afternoon on Twitter.

    Ward said he'll be in the Bluff City next week to announce the head coach for the Memphis Alliance team.

    Others cities involved with the AAF include Atlanta, GA and Orlando, FL.

    According to aaf.com, Michael Vick is Offensive Coordinator for the Atlanta Alliance. 

    "Led by some of the most respected football minds in the game, The Alliance of American Football is high-quality professional football fueled by a dynamic Alliance between players," according to the AAF website.

    Memphis has encountered other professional football leagues in the past. The Memphis Showboats were apart of the United States Football League 1984-85, while the Memphis Maniax represented the Bluff City for the XFL in 2001.

