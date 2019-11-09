  • Problems persist at Mid-South prison

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Problems continue to plague the corrections' division. 

    The latest issue involved a former corrections being accused of sneaking in contraband. 

    Monday, officers found inmate Demarcus Holman with a phone during a dorm shakedown. 

    According to officers, Marisa Williams, a former corrections officer, purchased the phone for him, and planned to smuggle in marijuana.  

    Investigators said they caught Williams back in August giving an inmate a cell phone when she was still on the job. 

    This is just the latest incident plaguing the corrections division. 

    Thorne Peters was found unresponsive inside the jail on Sunday. 

    Tuesday Samuel Bridges escaped from a worksite on the prison compound by allegedly stealing a correction division van. 

    He was captured Wednesday afternoon. 

    A second inmate died while in custody this week as well. 

    Martin Lambert was found unresponsive in his dorm early Friday morning. 

    Williams is charged with Contraband In Penal Institutions.  

