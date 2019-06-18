0 Professor at Memphis college under fire for Facebook post about shooting death of Brandon Webber

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Lemoyne-Owen College is looking into what one of the school's professors posted on Facebook.

Professor Tom Graves is accused of making comments about the recent shooting death of Brandon Webber. U.S. Marshals shot the 20-year-old on June 12 while attempting to arrest him for multiple warrants.

Graves’ post mentions Webbers’ Facebook posts prior to his death, saying they “attest to thuggery, with him holding up fistfuls of cash, as if he were the king daddy pimp.”

The post, which went up after the deadly shooting and violent protests, has since been deleted. However, FOX13 obtained a screenshot of the original post.

FOX13 went to Graves’ home on Monday. He referred us to his attorney, and his attorney did not provide a comment.

Students said they are disappointed with his behavior.

“As a teacher and knowing that things are public like that, some things could have just been left within conversations amongst friends and not stuff that could have gotten out for others to see,” said student Jasmine House.

Another part of the post calls Webber a f****** idiot and said the incident ended with him “dead as Dillinger.”

Students at the school said professors shouldn’t act like that online.

“Him saying that probably made his students uncomfortable and probably made them not want to be around him,” said Essence Freeman.

A spokesperson with Lemoyne-Owen college released this statement.

"Our leadership team is aware of the specific social media post recently made by one of our staff members. And, we're working now to address this matter most sincerely and efficiently. The content of personal posts made by individual staff members do not always reflect the values or official position of our institution, as in this instance. We remain steadfast in our commitment to fostering a safe, inclusive learning environment for our students, as well as our faculty and staff."

“Something should happen. He should be sent to another school or something because students feel uncomfortable. Maybe my teacher is racist. What if I don’t get a good grade because I’m black?” said Freeman.

On June 15, days after the original post, Graves posted again on Facebook saying he hopes it "just blows over."

