0 Program offering free rides to voting polls for licensed hair care workers

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - As early voting in Shelby County begins, polls will be open through the end of the month.

A group of barbershop and salon owners announced a new push to make sure everyone’s vote counts Friday.

Cosmetologists, stylists, and barbers are coming together for the “Get Out The Vote” program.

The program offers free rides to the polls for anyone who works in the hair care industry.

“We are the heartbeat of our community,” said Anya Parker, a licensed stylist. “People listen to us. I urge you to get out and vote.”

Parker has been a stylist for 10 years and said she knows the power of voting and of her advice inside the salon.

The push comes after business owners fought for their industry earlier this year.

Tennessee legislators wanted to deregulate their business, meaning anyone could open a shop, regardless of training.

While there are no cosmetology bills on the ballot, they say it’s time to make sure everyone reads up on lawmakers who are on the ballot.

“Study the individuals, know where they stand on the type of laws, policies, rules, that effect your everyday life,” said State Rep. G. A. Hardaway.

Those needing a free ride to the polls are asked to text – not call – this phone number: 901-949-1000.

