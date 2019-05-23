0 Program teaches children how to save money and deposit savings into account

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Some local students have been saving coins since the beginning of the school year.

The goal is to help low-income families start their own savings account.

All those students had to do was save at least one penny and it into these piggy banks they were given.

Every student walked away with a new savings account.

Teaching young people how to save is something Linda Williams is embedding in children as early as 11 years old.

“We had one man who even cut grass and so we asked him, ‘How much did you get paid as a fifth grader to cut grass?’ He said, ‘Five dollars,’ so I saved my five dollars,” Williams said.

This video from Rise shows fifth graders from LaRose and Cummings Elementary schools in Memphis using the money they saved to open a savings account.

It is called the Goal Card Program.

“The kids came in monthly with their deposits of pennies and they deposited, had a deposit slip and it was just like simulating, doing a deposit at a bank,” Williams said.

The kids who are from South Memphis deposited their money into their piggy banks every Friday.

Kids got to meet the bank president of Suntrust before starting their savings account Friday.

“We want them to start looking at their resources, making good decisions with what they have so that when they become adults, they won’t have the same issues and problems that many Americans are facing today,” Williams said.

Problems such as not being able to make ends meet and not having enough food to eat. The bank allowed the kids to get a feel of what it is like to get a check and get that money back.

“Always look at how you save, if you have a nickel, 10 cents, save a nickel, you’re never too young to start saving,” Williams said.

The most money saved was close to $40.

What the kids did not know was that the money saved would double.

