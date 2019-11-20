0 Project STAND opens food pantry for South Memphis community ahead of Thanksgiving

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A group of Shelby County School students is already preparing for Thanksgiving and in the process, they’re learning skills they can use outside the classroom.

From stocking shelves to organizing inventory, this group of students at G. W. Carver College and Career Academy are learning how to run a food pantry.

“Just learned how to like job skills, like organizing and giving back to community,” said Devann Jones, junior at G. W. Carver College and Career Academy

This week, these students are getting ready for one of their biggest giveaways ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

They served 110 people last year, and they’re expecting more people from the surrounding South Memphis community this Thursday.

“We’re going to have to go in make sure this thing is organized, packed so when people come in, they don’t have to wait they can get their food and move along. We’re trying to serve as many people as we can with the shortest amount of time we can,” said Frederick Collier, teacher at G. W. Carver College and Career Academy

All these students are members of Project STAND, a SCS program that works with students who have been in the juvenile detention center transition back into traditional school.

This is the same group of students who worked with SCS district officials to reshape disciplinary policies.

Within the food pantry, Collier said these students are learning skills that they can use beyond the classroom.

“Teach them how to work and why you’re actually working. The difference between us the other things they do where they get paid with money, with us you get paid with a blessing,” said Collier. “So we tell them by being a blessing to other people that’s how you get a blessing on your own life.”

A life lesson that isn’t lost on these young men.

“I can give back to my community, it’s a big deal for me and I'm just glad and appreciative to be a part of this, I’m just thankful,” said Kevonte Echols, senior at G. W. Carver College and Career Academy.

Project STAND is working with several community partners for this food pantry including the Mid-South Food Bank and Building Blocks Mentoring Campaign.

The Thanksgiving giveaway at the food pantry will be this Thursday, November 21 from 8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. at G. W. Carver College and Career Academy located at 1591 Pennsylvania Street.



