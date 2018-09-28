0 Prominent city leader killed after shooting in Downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are investigating after a deadly shooting in Downtown Memphis.

MPD said the incident happened around 8 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of South Front Street.

City officials confirmed to FOX13 that one person was shot and killed at the scene.

BREAKING - Several sources confirm Phil Trenary, CEO of the Greater Memphis Chamber is the victim of the shooting on S. Front St.



The suspect was possibly occupying a white pickup truck w/an extended cab & antenna. pic.twitter.com/hgyy5xhwzA — Tony Atkins (@TonyAtkinsFOX13) September 28, 2018

The victim was identified by city officials as Phil Trenary, president and chief executive officer of the Greater Memphis Chamber.

Trenary served as the CEO since 2014.

The Memphis Chamber

IMPORTANT: Shooting in 500 block of Front St.



Hearing it could be deadly.



Double and triple-checking with contacts to learn identity of victim.



Neighbors say the victim could be well-known in some Memphis circles. Just stopping short of saying a name out of respect. pic.twitter.com/hF5xESm2kC — Tony Atkins (@TonyAtkinsFOX13) September 28, 2018

Below is a snippet of a profile piece done by Memphis Magazine, published on Jul. 30:

Since 2014, the Chamber has recruited or retained 29,837 jobs and more than $3 billion in capital investment through economic development efforts. Under his leadership, the Chamber launched the Chairman’s Circle, a visionary leadership body dedicated to moving Memphis forward through immediate advocacy efforts and long-term strategic initiatives. The group launched EPIcenter, a hub for local entrepreneurial efforts, and helped fund the Memphis 3.0 Plan. In 2017, he guided an overall organizational effort to increase members’ spending with women- and minority-owned businesses and locally owned small businesses by 300 contracts each. The membership surpassed that goal by 235 percent and 348 percent, respectively.

For the full profile piece, click here.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland issued a statement on Twitter Thursday night regarding the fatal shooting of Trenary.

Like many of you, I'm shocked at the senseless loss tonight of Phil Trenary, a leader in our community. More than anything in these hours, my thoughts are with his family and his Chamber colleagues. I'm in close contact with MPD, which is leading a thorough investigation. https://t.co/rkl6XRPMyZ — Mayor Jim Strickland (@MayorMemphis) September 28, 2018

Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris also responded to the deadly shooting on Twitter.

It’s hard to learn of the passing of Phil Trenary, someone who made so many contributions during his life. He made his mark in business and in service. And right down to his core, he believed in our community’s potential. I will pray for his family. This is a terrible loss. — Mayor Lee Harris (@MayorLeeHarris) September 28, 2018

Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam issued his own statement on the death of Trenary:

Our hearts are broken with the news of the loss of Phil Trenary. Phil has been a wonderful friend to Crissy and me and a great advocate for Memphis. Our hearts go out to his family and his associates and the Memphis community.

MPD confirmed Trenary was pronounced dead at Regional One.

Police also issued a description of the suspected shooter, who has not been identified as of yet.

According to MPD, the shooter is a man with dreadlocks wearing a blue shirt – driving a white Ford F-150.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.