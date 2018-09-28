  • Prominent city leader shot and killed in Downtown Memphis

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are investigating after a deadly shooting in Downtown Memphis. 

    MPD said the incident happened around 8 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of South Front Street. 

    Phil Trenary, president and chief executive officer of the Greater Memphis Chamber was shot and killed in Downtown Memphis Thursday night. FOX13 is LIVE from the scene of the killing as MPD tracks down a gunman, NOW on GMM.

    City officials confirmed to FOX13 that one person was shot and killed at the scene.

    The victim was identified by city officials as Phil Trenary, president and chief executive officer of the Greater Memphis Chamber. 

    Trenary served as the CEO since 2014.  

    Below is a snippet of a profile piece done by Memphis Magazine, published on Jul. 30: 

    Since 2014, the Chamber has recruited or retained 29,837 jobs and more than $3 billion in capital investment through economic development efforts. Under his leadership, the Chamber launched the Chairman’s Circle, a visionary leadership body dedicated to moving Memphis forward through immediate advocacy efforts and long-term strategic initiatives. The group launched EPIcenter, a hub for local entrepreneurial efforts, and helped fund the Memphis 3.0 Plan. In 2017, he guided an overall organizational effort to increase members’ spending with women- and minority-owned businesses and locally owned small businesses by 300 contracts each. The membership surpassed that goal by 235 percent and 348 percent, respectively.

    For the full profile piece, click here.  

    Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland issued a statement on Twitter Thursday night regarding the fatal shooting of Trenary. 

    Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris also responded to the deadly shooting on Twitter.

    Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam issued his own statement on the death of Trenary: 

    Our hearts are broken with the news of the loss of Phil Trenary. Phil has been a wonderful friend to Crissy and me and a great advocate for Memphis. Our hearts go out to his family and his associates and the Memphis community.

    MPD confirmed Trenary was pronounced dead at Regional One. 

    Police also issued a description of the suspected shooter, who has not been identified as of yet. 

    RELATED: Tennessee officials react to shooting death of prominent Memphis city leader

    According to MPD, the shooter is a man with dreadlocks wearing a blue shirt – driving a white Ford F-150. 

    Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers. 

    This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories