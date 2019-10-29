0 Prominent conservatives in Memphis Tuesday for Conservative Political Action Conference

Memphis was the spot today for the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

CPAC was held in Memphis covering topics such as "the fake news liberal media," the "Green New Deal", and "socialized medicine."

We learned why Memphis was an interesting choice for such a conservative message.

According to CNN polling, in 2016, 62 percent of Memphians voted for Hilary Clinton, but statewide, Trump carried Tennessee with 61 percent of the vote.

That's why many were surprised that The American Conservative Union chose to host a CPAC in Memphis.

"You are either male or female, you can't be both," said Candance Owens, Founder of Conservative movement, Blexit, from the stage. "You can't switch your gender. There's only 2."

Fighting back against liberal oppression was a common theme at Tuesday's CPAC, which was held at the University of Memphis.

"You've got Democrats talking about giving away everything for free," said Deneen Borelli, a FOX News contributor. "Everything is free: free healthcare, free education, college, roll back those student debts. Everything is free, free free."

We asked American Conservative Union Chairman, Matt Schlapp, why they chose Memphis as a host city.

"Memphis probably wouldn't be the first place that most conservatives would go to in Tennessee, but we think the hospitality is great, and it's an important place to be," Schlapp said. "That led to my next question, with Memphis being somewhat the liberal hub of the state, a lot of people find it interesting it was chosen as the place to conduct this conference."

"The American Conservative Union is headquartered in the swamp. We aren't afraid to go anywhere."

There were very few prominent Tennessee Republicans in the crowd.

However, Governor Bill Lee, and two candidates vying for Senator Lamar Alexander's seat; Ambassador Bill Hagerty and Dr. Manny Sethi; were on stage.

"This is a great way for activists to come together and get re-engaged, to learn more, to learn how to be better activists," Schlapp said.

He also told us about 200 people that were in the attendance today, and they were proud of their attendance numbers and proud to continue to be asked back to Memphis.



