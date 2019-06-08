Prominent Memphis businessman shot and killed during attempted robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Officers are searching for information after a deadly shooting in Midtown.
First responders were called to the 150 block of E. Parkway North around 10:39 Friday night.
One man was found dead on the scene. Investigators have identified the man dead as Glenn Cofield, 57.
Cofield was the co-founder of Paragon Bank, director of Carnival Memphis, on the committee for the FedEx St. Jude Classic and much more.
Preliminary information indicates this was an attempted robbery by a man wearing a hoodie.
The suspect fled the scene in a dark colored vehicle.
No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.
Previously, police told FOX13 the shooting stemmed from an argument.
Mayor Strickland released the following statement --
“Last night in the City that I love, we had another senseless tragedy—another great Memphian taken from us,” said Mayor Jim Strickland. “Each time an event like this happens, it affects me personally, but it strengthens my resolve to keep hiring more police officers, to keep pushing for tougher sentences for violent criminals, to provide more opportunities for our youth, and to keep doing all we can to try and prevent something like this from happening again.”
If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
