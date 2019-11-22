Proposal aims to put a crematorium in Orange Mound

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Business owners in Orange Mound are speaking out against a proposal for a crematorium off a street in the historic neighborhood.
There are barbershops and beauty shops that have been around here for over 20 years.
People who work in the area told FOX13 need growth in the area, but a crematorium is not a good look.
Jearline Crutcher owns a beauty shop off Park Avenue, the same road where the crematorium could be placed.
"Anything but that. Anything but that. Not bodies. Maybe a playground for the kids. Something like that something for the kids to do," Crutcher said.
Nothing is set in stone, but the proposal will go before the land use control board on December 12.
There will be a community meeting at Mt. Gillam Baptist Church Dec. 2 at 5:45.
