0 Proposal for plastic bag tax in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An ordinance to make Memphis cleaner and tax shoppers seven cents at grocery stores was proposed Tuesday in City Council committee meetings.

Plastic grocery bags is what Memphis City Councilman Berlin Boyd said is causing some problems for the Memphis waterway.

"Either in a storm drain, either flying around caught in a tree, under your car,” Boyd said.

The ordinance proposes a seven-percent sales tax on shoppers who use plastic grocery bags at grocery stores.

"I don't care where you go in the City of Memphis, you can always see plastic bags,” Boyd says.

Boyd told FOX13 the city currently spends about $5.5 million annually to bury plastic bags in landfills, in addition to the cost to clean up littered bags.

Boyd said five cents of the tax would go to the city and the other two to the store for an administrative fee.

"What fee will be used for is for water improvement projects, protecting our aquifer, and cleanup projects along the Mississippi River,” Boyd said.

Leaders in the Public Works Department said plastic bags are one of the biggest dangers to the water ways.

Behind homes in Harbor Town we found trash bags that were left after several weeks of high water in the Mississippi River.

"Doing research other cities across the United States from Chicago to Washington D.C. have implemented this bag tax,” Boyd said.

Boyd said the biggest objective of the ordinance is making the environment stronger and healthier for the future.

"This isn't a way for the City of Memphis to make any revenue. We are not doing this to make any revenue. What we are doing is hoping to bring in consciousness to our citizens,” Boyd said.

Boyd said details in the ordinance aren’t final, but it will be heard before the body in April.

