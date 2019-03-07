Proposed Arkansas bill would prevent domestic abusers from owning guns

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - It’s intended to help abuse victims.
A new bill proposed in Arkansas could take guns out of the hands of people convicted of domestic abuse.
If passed as currently constructed, House Bill 1655 would include both misdemeanor and felony domestic offenders.
“It’s still very taboo to discuss domestic violence, so if you prevent a person from getting a weapon, it would cut down on the violence at home and in the community as well,” said therapist Chantelle Stokes, who spoke with FOX13 Wednesday.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Police searching for local man accused of shooting brother, woman over fast food order
- Memphis police release description of 'person of interest' in Pure Passion shooting
- R. Kelly taken into custody during hearing in Chicago over unpaid child support
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
She works with clients from all corners of the tri-state area.
Throughout years of service, Stokes said she’s noticed an increasing amount of abuse victims in the area.
“Domestic violence is still very hot here. I do have a high case load of people who have been the victim or the batterer,” she said.
In Arkansas, West Memphis police said they responded to 291 domestic calls in 2018.
Police said many of those calls didn’t lead to arrests, but officers said it’s relatively high in the area.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}