Proposed development causing a stir in DeSoto County

HERNANDO, Miss. - A proposed development in Hernando, Miss. is causing quite a stir.
For people who live near the proposed Madison Lakes development, reactions are mixed. Some said to bring it on, while others are worried it will bring too many homes, along with other issues.
FOX13's Tom Dees spoke to people who live in the area. For some, the main concern is traffic during peak hours and the number of homes.
“I wasn’t aware of what would be built until recently, and that is a lot of homes," Jaynie Grugett told FOX13.
We learned from the city that the proposed development would have more than 300 townhomes and 900 other homes -- in addition to retail and office areas -- on 480 acres. Grugett is concerned about traffic on McIngvale Road specifically.
“They are going to need a couple of red lights," she said. "I just can’t picture all of that open space being homes and townhomes, but evidently that will happen."
The development will be bordered by McIngvale and Green T roads.
Charles Hanks lives in the area. He told FOX13 he likes the idea of the development.
“I don’t know that you should stop it. That will bring more people down here, and we need some more restaurants," he explained.
The proposal is going before Hernando’s planning commission on Tuesday next week.
