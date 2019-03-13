0 Proposed landfill has caused some residents to argue against the plan

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Neighbors in the Nutbush neighborhood and surrounding community have been fighting against plans for a proposed landfill for months.

Later this week, they will find out if those plans will move forward.

The landfill would be along Davis Circle and Wales Avenue on the south and west and Tant Road on the west.

Sherly Sullivan has called this community home for 40 years and said that is why she has spent months fighting against plans for a potential construction debris landfill.

"This is where we live. It’s our neighborhood. We should have a voice in it. We shouldn’t have something like this thrown at us,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan told FOX13 that neighbors have concerns about air quality, excessive truck traffic and potential harm to the environment.

“It’s wrong to ruin the natural assets that Mother Nature has given to us,” she said. “I want my drinking water to stay pure for my children, my grandchildren and my great grandchildren, even.”

FOX13 was there when dozens of people packed Hartland Baptist Church for a meeting about the plans last December.

Since then, this project's hearing has been delayed twice and Bill Thomas, the land’s owner, said he wanted another delay.

“We understand some of these concerns expressed in the report and we want to sit down and discuss to see if we can reach some common ground and they (Office of Planning and Development) refused,” Thomas said.

FOX13 spoke with Thomas over the phone about his planned compromise to address some of the community concerns.

“We want to put a lake in, put some walking trails,” Thomas said. “All of it to make it an amenity for this community.”

Thomas said there will be a tree buffer in between the landfill and the community park.

“He was able to show a detailed drawing, a full -colored detailed drawing of what he would be proposing and it’s not enough because of the expense of still having a landfill,” said Pastor Chip Taylor of Hartland Baptist Church. “They say they want to help beautify this neighborhood and beautify this area, well bringing a landfill to the community is not going to do that.”

The Land Use Control Board will meet this Thursday to discuss the plans.

