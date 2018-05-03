0 Proposed law could change the way local law enforcement approaches illegal immigration

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis-area law enforcement officers are worried about a proposed state law that would ban sanctuary cities.

They complain it could add extra pressure to fight illegal immigration when officers should be fighting crime. One man claims he is example what will happen if the bill is signed into law.

"He wasn't aggressive. He got out of the car. He said can I see your documentation," said Rondell Trevino, founder of the Immigration Project recalling his walk last Monday.

Trending stories:

Trevino said it was cut short when a Memphis Police officer accused him of being an illegal immigrant and asked for identification.

Trevino told FOX13 the officer said, “I am surprised you are not an illegal alien because you are Latino."

We asked Memphis Police to respond to Trevino's accusation and they replied in an email stating it can't verify Trevino's story because he never filed a complaint.

Memphis Police Department Spokesperson Lt. Karen Rudolph said, "I searched for quite some time and was unable to find anything that fits this description. No report is on file, no special or call is recorded through Communications, and no complaint has been filed at ISB or at Tillman Station by a Mr. Trevino.”

Trevino is worried if it happened to him, what will happen to the real undocumented immigrants?

"They are afraid to go school. They are afraid to drive to the grocery store. They are afraid to go on walks," said Trevino who points to a bill the Tennessee Legislature passed that bans sanctuary cities.

It also demands local enforcement inquire about immigration status during routine stops.

"The fear is going to heighten for undocumented immigrant community," said Trevino.

FOX13 reached to out Memphis Police and the department insist it does not inquire about a person’s citizenship.

Both candidates for Shelby County Sheriff tell me the new law will put an unnecessary burden on deputies but if it is passed deputies must adhere to it.

Trevino is urging Governor Haslam to veto this bill. FOX13 emailed the governor's office and was told he has not made a decision about this bill.

"The governor has not yet received this bill. Once he receives a bill, he has 10 days (not including Sundays) to take action. The governor will review SB 2332 in its final form, once he receives it, before taking action," said Jennifer Donnals, press secretary for Governor Bill Haslam.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.